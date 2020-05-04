Turkey will gradually take new steps to start post-coronavirus normalisation, the nation’s president announced Monday.

In a televised address, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said travel restrictions will first be lifted from seven cities, namely Antalya, Aydin, Erzurum, Hatay, Malatya, Mersin, and Mugla.

He added that a National Solidarity Campaign to raise money to fight the virus and its impact had netted some 1.91 billion Turkish liras ($271 million) in donations.

The country will also reopen hair salons and shopping malls on May 11, while people over age 65 will be allowed to go outside for four hours a day on May 10, said Erdogan.

On May 13 children up to age 14 will be able to go out within walking distance of their houses from 11 am till 3 pm, and people age 15-20 will be able to go out on May 15 under the same conditions

‘Nothing will be like the normal we knew’

Erdogan stressed that the curfews and limitations have greatly helped combat the epidemic and added that much of the country would face another curfew this coming weekend.

"Of course we will gradually go back to normal life, but we should not forget the reality that, as in the world and our country as well, nothing will be like the normal we knew.

"We do not know how long the epidemic will last, or when the cure for it or medications for it will be found," he said.

Erdogan said "a new type of normal" awaits the country and that some of the limitations will continue, though in relaxed form.

"Universities will be able to resume their academic calendar on June 15," he said.

The president emphasised that there are still countries struggling with the virus so it is uncertain when international flights will resume.