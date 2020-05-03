Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered more insight into his hospitalisation for coronavirus, telling a British newspaper that he knew doctors were preparing for the worst.

The 55-year-old Johnson, who spent three nights in intensive care during his week of treatment in a London hospital after falling ill with Covid-19, told The Sun newspaper he was aware that doctors were discussing his fate.

"It was a tough old moment, I won’t deny it," he said. "They had a strategy to deal with a ‘death of Stalin'-type scenario.’"

Johnson couldn't believe how quickly his health had deteriorated and had difficulty understanding why he wasn’t getting better.

Medical workers gave him "litres and litres of oxygen" but he said the "indicators kept going in the wrong direction."

"But the bad moment came when it was 50-50 whether they were going to have to put a tube down my windpipe," he told the newspaper. "That was when it got a bit ... they were starting to think about how to handle it presentationally."

The remarks were Johnson's most candid yet on his brush with death, though he acknowledged when he left the hospital that his fight to survive "could have gone either way," as he paid tribute to the two nurses who never left his bedside for 48 hours.