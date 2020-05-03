Sanctions-hit Syrian tycoon Rami Makhlouf on Sunday said that security forces were arresting employees at his diversified companies in what he said was "mounting pressure" on him days after Syrian regime authorities asked him to pay hefty taxes.

Makhlouf, a maternal cousin of regime leader Bashar al Assad and widely considered part of the leader’s inner circle, has a business empire that ranges from telecoms and real estate to construction and oil trading.

He played a big role in financing Assad's war effort, Western officials have said.

"Today pressures began in an unacceptable ways and the security forces, in an inhumane way, are arresting our employees," Makhlouf said in a video.

The security forces did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Addressing Assad in the video, Makhlouf said he had been asked to step down from the companies he runs, including Syriatel, the country's main mobile operator and main source of revenue for the sanctions-hit regime.

"Did anyone expect the security forces would pounce on Rami Makhlouf's companies who were their biggest supporters and their patron during the war?" Makhlouf said.

Makhlouf's videos on a new Facebook page seems to be a running public diary of the widening rift – and the fall from grace of a once-powerful tycoon.

Anti-Makhlouf campaign?

Media reports by pro and anti-government sites suggested a campaign was being pursued against Makhlouf, possibly at the behest of Russia, a powerful patron of Assad that sought to undermine an influential businessman.

Russian media reports in recent weeks have published criticism of corruption in Syria.

Others view the rift through the lens of the Assad family.

"The dispute is between Makhlouf and Bashar’s wife, Asma Assad, over who controls the economy," said a former Syrian diplomat, Bassam Barabandi, who defected in 2012.

Barabandi said Makhlouf's financial holdings and charities have played a central role during the war in financing and ensuring patronage, particularly among Syria's minority Alawite community — from which Assad hails.