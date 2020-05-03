Egypt's interior ministry said on Sunday 18 suspected militants were killed in North Sinai in a firefight with security forces, two days after a deadly blast claimed by terror group Daesh.

"National security received intelligence about terrorist elements hiding out in a home in Bir al Abed, where they were planning to launch hostile operations," the ministry said in a statement.

"Their hideout was targeted and a firefight ensued which led to the death of 18 (militants)."

Security forces found 13 automatic weapons, two explosive belts and three other explosive devices in their possession, the ministry said.

Egypt's army said on Thursday that 10 soldiers, including an officer, had been killed or wounded in an explosion targeting an armoured vehicle near Bir al Abed in North Sinai.

Militant group Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, in a statement posted on its propaganda channels.