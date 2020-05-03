Madagascar on Saturday delivered to Guinea-Bissau a shipment of a potion that President Andry Rajoelina has touted as an elixir against the novel coronavirus and hopes to distribute across West Africa and beyond.

Baptised Covid-Organics, is a drink made with the artemisia plant and other indigenous herbs among other ingredients.

This, despite there being no proof of it actually working.

Guinea-Bissau's self-proclaimed President Umaro Sissoco Embalo was at the airport to oversee reception of the cargo donated by Madagascar, AFP correspondents said.

After Equatorial Guinea on Thursday, Guinea-Bissau is the second country to take delivery of the potion that Madagascar claims cures Covid-19 patients within 10 days.

The World Health Organization along with doctors in Madagascar are speaking out against calling the potion a cure.

WHO says there are no published scientific studies on the after effects of the potion.

Embalo's chief of staff Califa Soares Cassama told reporters that part of Saturday's shipment was to be passed along to the other 14 members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).