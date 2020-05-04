The Taliban on Monday claimed responsibility for a truck bomb in southern Helmand province that killed at least five Afghan security force members, an Afghan official said, adding to weeks of rising violence in the country.

Sunday evening's attack took place at a military centre where at least 150 members of the Afghan army and intelligence wing were stationed, according to government officials and the Taliban.

"Five Afghan security forces members were martyred and seven others wounded in a truck bomb blast in Grishk district," a spokesman for Helmand's provincial governor, Omar Zwak, said.

The Afghan Defence Ministry had earlier confirmed the blast but said only one member of the army was injured.

An intelligence officer who survived the attack at the military centre told Reuters that militants detonated a truck bomb near the facility for members of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and the army.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, the official said he helped pull out at least 18 bodies from the blast site on Sunday night.

The Taliban said the toll was much higher.