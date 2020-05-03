Venezuelan officials said they foiled an early morning attempt by a group of armed men to invade the country by boat on Sunday, killing eight attackers and arresting two more.

Socialist party chief Diosdado Cabello said that two of the attackers were being interrogated by authorities.

Cabello said it was carried out by neighbouring Colombia with United States backing in a plot to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro.

Both countries have repeatedly denied earlier Venezuelan allegations of backing for military plots against the socialist government.

"Those who assume they can attack the institutional framework in Venezuela will have to assume the consequences of their action," said Cabello, adding that one of the detained claimed to be an agent of the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Authorities said they found Peruvian documents, high-calibre weapons, satellite phones, uniforms and helmets adorned with the US flag.

Interior Minister Nestor Reverol described the attackers as "mercenary terrorists" bent on destabilising Venezuela's institutions and creating "chaos."

Officials said the attack took place on a beach in La Guaira, about 20 miles from Caracas and home to the nation's largest airport.

Authorities say the attackers had vehicles and heavy arms waiting for them in the port city.