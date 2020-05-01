WORLD
2 MIN READ
Abe to extend national state of emergency
Japan declared a month-long state of emergency on April 7, in Tokyo and six other urban areas. It has 14,281 Covid-19 cases with 432 deaths, according to the Japanese Health Ministry.
Abe to extend national state of emergency
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes off his protective face mask as he speaks to media on Japan's response to the coronavirus outbreak at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, May 1, 2020. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
May 1, 2020

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday announced preparations towards extending the national state of emergency by around one month, due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Abe said a final decision will be made on Monday, May 4th.

Japan declared a month-long state of emergency on April 7 in Tokyo and six other urban areas, and requested residents to stay at home. That measure was later expanded to cover the entire country.

Requests for non-essential business closures were also issued in Tokyo and several other prefectures.

Local governors in hard-hit areas and medical experts concerned about the collapse of the medical systems have called for a month-long extension.

Japan has 14,281 cases of Covid-19 with 432 deaths, according to the Japanese Health Ministry.

RECOMMENDED

According to Johns Hopkins University the number of cases are 14,088 and the deaths 430.

There have been more than 3.2 million cases of coronavirus reported by governments around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.

But it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death for some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation