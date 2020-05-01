Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday announced preparations towards extending the national state of emergency by around one month, due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Abe said a final decision will be made on Monday, May 4th.

Japan declared a month-long state of emergency on April 7 in Tokyo and six other urban areas, and requested residents to stay at home. That measure was later expanded to cover the entire country.

Requests for non-essential business closures were also issued in Tokyo and several other prefectures.

Local governors in hard-hit areas and medical experts concerned about the collapse of the medical systems have called for a month-long extension.

Japan has 14,281 cases of Covid-19 with 432 deaths, according to the Japanese Health Ministry.