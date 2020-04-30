WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sinai bomb causes at least 10 casualties among troops - Egypt
Egypt has been fighting the Sinai affiliate of the Daesh extremist movement for years and struggling to re-establish control over the restive border region.
Sinai bomb causes at least 10 casualties among troops - Egypt
FILE PHOTO: Army trucks carry Egyptian military tanks in El Arish, Egypt's northern Sinai Peninsula, on August 9, 2012. / AP Archive
By Mazhar Ali
April 30, 2020

An explosion hit a military armoured convoy in the Sinai peninsula Thursday, causing at least 10 casualties among soldiers who are participating in a campaign against an insurgency in the volatile region, Egyptian authorities reported.

The military spokesman, Tamer Refai, did not specify the number of soldiers killed by the improvised explosive device. But other officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said 10 soldiers died, including an officer, and three others suffered shrapnel wounds.

The attack near the small Sinai town of Bir al Abed occurred during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, after sundown when Muslims break their daily fast.

Other details about the incident could not be independently corroborated as Egyptian authorities heavily restrict access to that part of Sinai.

President Abdel Fattah el Sisi gave his condolences in a statement posted on Facebook, praising the fallen soldiers as “heroes” and “martyrs.”

RECOMMENDED

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

For years, Egypt has been fighting the Sinai affiliate of the Daesh extremist movement and struggling to re-establish control over the restive border region.

The campaign escalated in 2013, when the army ousted Egypt’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi.

Most extremist attacks have occurred in marginalized northern Sinai, but militants have also struck at police officers, troops and other high-profile targets in the mainland. 

Earlier this month, an Egyptian police officer and seven suspected militants were killed in a firefight in the capital of Cairo.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation