Ryanair plans to cut 3,000 jobs and talk to Boeing about delaying plane deliveries as it does not expect European air traffic to recover fully from the coronavirus crisis until 2022, the Irish airline said on Friday,

Two weeks ago, Europe's biggest budget airline said it could make bumper profits in 2021 and had no plans to defer jet orders.

But in an unscheduled update, Ryanair pushed back the start of a return to normal scheduling to July from June and said it would only fly 50 percent of planned capacity in the three months to the end of September, usually its busiest season.

The airline said it was now reviewing growth plans and plane orders and was in talks with Boeing and aircraft lessors to cut the number of deliveries over the next 24 months.

"Ryanair now expects the recovery of passenger demand and pricing (to 2019 levels) will take at least two years, to until summer 2022 at the earliest," Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said in the update for investors.