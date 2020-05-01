WORLD
3 MIN READ
Irish airliner Ryanair to cut 3,000 jobs due to Covid-19 crisis
Europe's biggest budget airline plans to slash jobs, mostly pilots and cabin crew and talk to Boeing about delaying plane deliveries, top official says.
Irish airliner Ryanair to cut 3,000 jobs due to Covid-19 crisis
Ryanair says it expected a loss of $110 million in the three months to the end of June. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
May 1, 2020

Ryanair plans to cut 3,000 jobs and talk to Boeing about delaying plane deliveries as it does not expect European air traffic to recover fully from the coronavirus crisis until 2022, the Irish airline said on Friday,

Two weeks ago, Europe's biggest budget airline said it could make bumper profits in 2021 and had no plans to defer jet orders.

But in an unscheduled update, Ryanair pushed back the start of a return to normal scheduling to July from June and said it would only fly 50 percent of planned capacity in the three months to the end of September, usually its busiest season.

The airline said it was now reviewing growth plans and plane orders and was in talks with Boeing and aircraft lessors to cut the number of deliveries over the next 24 months.

"Ryanair now expects the recovery of passenger demand and pricing (to 2019 levels) will take at least two years, to until summer 2022 at the earliest," Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said in the update for investors.

RECOMMENDED

He said the airline would begin consultations on the closure of bases and up to 3,000 job cuts, mainly pilots and cabin crew.

Huge losses

Ryanair said it expected a loss of 100 million euros in the three months to the end of June, which O'Leary said was the first time the airline has ever suffered a loss in that quarter.

O'Leary also said he planned to challenge in European Courts what he described as more than 30 billion euros in state aid to a dozen rivals.

He said Ryanair would be "forced to compete with flag carrier airlines who have received 30 billion euros in state aid doping to allow them to sustain below-cost selling for months after this Covid-19 crisis has passed".

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation