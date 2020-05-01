Oil prices jumped on Friday, extending the previous session’s gains, buoyed by a lower-than-expected gain in US crude inventories and the start of output cuts in a bid to offset a slump in fuel demand triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude LCOc1 for July delivery, which started trading on Friday as the new front-month contract, was up $1.10, or 4.2 percent, at $27.58 a barrel by 0013 GMT. Brent gained 12 percent on Thursday.

US crude CLc1 for June delivery climbed $1.37, or 7.3 percent, to $20.21 a barrel, having gained 25 percent in the previous session.

"This is a second straight week of inventory and product demand figures suggesting a bottoming of the US market," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

Output cuts

US Energy Information Administration data showed crude inventories rose by 9 million barrels last week to 527.6 million barrels, less than the 10.6 million-barrel rise analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll.