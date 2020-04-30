Arab countries condemned Israel's plan to de facto annex parts of the occupied West Bank as a "new war crime" against Palestinians, the Arab League said in a statement after a video conference of Arab foreign ministers on Thursday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in announcing a deal to form a unity government, has said cabinet discussions will start on July 1 on extending Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and annexing the area's Jordan Valley outright.

Palestinians have expressed outrage at Israel's plans to cement its hold further on land it seized in the 1967 Middle East war, territory they are seeking for a state.

Implementing such plans "represents a new war crime added to the Israeli record full of brutal crimes against the Palestinian people," the Arab foreign ministers said in a statement after their emergency meeting, which was held online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit accused Israel of "taking advantage of the global preoccupation with confronting the coronavirus epidemic to impose a new reality on the ground."