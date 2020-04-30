Two 94-year-old Turkish women successfully recovered after contracting the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide.

Safiye Aybar and Rabia Turkkan, living at a nursing home in northwestern Sakarya province, were diagnosed with Covid-19 on April 11.

According to doctors, elderly people with chronic diseases are a high-risk group and are unable to recover from Covid-19 in most cases. Turkey currently has 117,589 coronavirus cases and 3,081 deaths.

Aybar and Turkkan were hospitalised immediately after the diagnosis.