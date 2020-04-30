TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Two nonagenarians beat Covid-19 in Turkey
Two 94-year-old Turkish women who were living at a nursing home in the northwestern Sakarya province recovered from coronavirus after successful treatment.
Two 94-year-old Turkish women diagnosed with novel coronavirus were discharged from the hospital after full recovery. April 30, 2020. / AA
By Deniz Uyar
April 30, 2020

Two 94-year-old Turkish women successfully recovered after contracting the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide.

Safiye Aybar and Rabia Turkkan, living at a nursing home in northwestern Sakarya province, were diagnosed with Covid-19 on April 11.

According to doctors, elderly people with chronic diseases are a high-risk group and are unable to recover from Covid-19 in most cases. Turkey currently has 117,589 coronavirus cases and 3,081 deaths.

Aybar and Turkkan were hospitalised immediately after the diagnosis.

RECOMMENDED

After a successful round of treatment, Aybar and Turkkan were discharged amid applause and sent to their home at the care centre by ambulance.

Since first appearing in China in December 2019, the novel coronavirus has spread to more than 200 countries and regions, with the US and Europe hardest hit.

More than 3.2 million cases have been reported worldwide.

SOURCE:AA
