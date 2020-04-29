TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey ranks third worldwide in supplying medical aid
Ankara also provides the largest amount of humanitarian aid in the world, says Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Turkey ranks third worldwide in supplying medical aid
Soldiers prepare to load a military cargo plane with Personal Protective Equipment heading to Italy and Spain to help the countries combat the new coronavirus outbreak, in Ankara, Turkey on April 1, 2020. / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
April 29, 2020

Turkey is the third biggest supplier of medical aid worldwide amid the coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

The country also provides the largest amount of humanitarian aid in the world, he said.

On Twitter, Cavusoglu shared a message with the hashtags #StrongTurkey and #HumanitarianForeignPolicy, citing the words of 13th century scholar Jalaluddin Rumi, which were printed on boxes containing medical aid for the US: "After hopelessness, there is so much hope, and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun."

In his message, he included a photo of a medical aid plane from Turkey, saying, "In addition to providing the largest amount of humanitarian aid in the world, Turkey is the third biggest supplier of medical aid worldwide during the coronavirus outbreak.”

RECOMMENDED

A Turkish military plane carrying medical supplies landed in the US on Tuesday to support the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic as it reported over one million confirmed cases.

Prepared under the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and by Turkey's National Defence Ministry, the medical aid included 500,000 surgical masks, 40,000 overalls, 2,000 litres of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks and 500 face shields, according to the Turkish presidency.

The country's Defence Ministry has also sent medical aid to Spain, Italy, the UK, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Libya and Somalia.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation