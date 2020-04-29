In the ongoing protests in Lebanon, people have focused their anger on one particular target: banks. At least a dozen branches of different banks have been firebombed since protests broke out this week.

The weeks-long curfew to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, eased just recently, has exacerbated the already worsening economic outlook.

Lebanon, the tiny nation of five million, which borders a hostile Israel, is the world’s third most indebted country. Even before the pandemic hit, the World Bank said Lebanon's economy had contracted last year. Now the virus could shrink it further by 12 percent, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

What’s happening now is the continuation of a spontaneous protest drive which started on October 17 when a few people converged at Beirut’s Riad al Solh Square to record protest against a proposed tax on WhatsApp, the popular messaging service.

That tax was a desperate attempt by the government to raise money to pay off its burgeoning expenses. Lebanese people, frustrated over rising prices, falling income and an erosion of their savings with its pound currency losing value, poured out on the streets in thousands.

Later that month, Prime Minister Saad Hariri had to step down.

Anger has centred on political corruption and a system that rewards sectarian loyalty instead of competence during elections and government’s failure in providing essential services such as electricity.

Under Lebanon’s governing system, the president has to be a Manorite Christian, the prime minister a Sunni Muslim and the speaker of parliament a Shia Muslim. Lawmakers also get seats in the parliament based on sectarian quota.

Years of rot

This has spawned a culture of political appeasement as evident from the high number of government jobs that politicians hand out to their supporters.

Over the years, successive governments have borrowed heavily from domestic and foreign lenders. Around 50 percent of the state revenue goes to paying off the debt. At the same time, a major chunk is used to pay salaries of government employees, leaving very little for productive investments in sectors such as health and education.