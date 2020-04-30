Germany has banned Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah's activity on its soil and designated it a terrorist organisation, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

Police conducted early morning raids in Germany to detain suspected members of the group. Security officials believe up to 1,050 people in Germany are part of Hezbollah.

"Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has banned the Shia terrorist organisation Hezbollah in Germany," tweeted a ministry spokesman.

"Even in times of crisis, the rule of law is capable of acting," he added.

There was no immediate reaction from Hezbollah.

Israel, US pushing Germany

Germany had previously distinguished between Hezbollah's political arm and its military units, which have fought alongside Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's military.