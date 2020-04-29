In a horrific attack conducted yesterday in opposition-held Afrin, in Northern Syria, 53 people were murdered. The death toll may rise from the dozens more injured. The US Ambassador to Turkey, David M. Satterfield, called a spade a spade and condemned the act of terrorism, as did the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

A mixture of brazen glee and callous apologetics was seen amongst pro-YPG/PKK social media users, including by a journalist supposedly at Rudaw, all of whom were utterly unmoved by the horrific loss of innocent life, and lost in the trance of ethno-national fervour. The maelstrom of unabashed ‘whataboutism’ and misplaced pride found a momentary respite, only when some supporters of the YPG/PKK took a moment to register reports (now revised), that the ‘Efrin [Afrin] Liberation Forces (HRE)’ – a local PKK syndicate – took responsibility for the attack, after which the apologetics only increased.

Amongst the unarmed civilians who perished in the most gut-wrenching of ways (largely burnt to death) – a mother and a child found in one final protective embrace – were dismissed variously as: gang members, mercenaries, and invaders now ‘roasted’ and sent to hell, deserved of death for ostensibly ‘eyed-up’ a mythical Kurdish-exclusive or YPG/PKK-dominated homeland.

‘Homeland’ here refers to the opportunistic ethno-national desires that have added a further layer of complexity to the war in Syria. The ‘occupation’ referred to here is not an occupation of Syria or the Syrian Arab Republic, but to an entity that was only recently conceived of by the YPG/PKK.

The HRE would certainly fit the bill; an organisation with the means, motive, and opportunity to do so, and obviously ideologically aligned to the YPG/PKK, as with any other organisations of the same ideological bent. It is unclear how that attribution was made and how it no longer stands. The group had ostensibly targeted an installation of the Syrian National Army (SNA), with the explosion of a truck bomb laden with fuel on a crowded main street by a busy marketplace that left at least 11 children dead in the month of Ramadan. Apparently, former rebels unaffiliated with Turkish-backed opposition factions also perished, justifying for some the heinous attack. A displaced man from Qalamoun near the Syria-Lebanon border also died, alongside his two sons.

In what seems to be an astonishing feat of intellectual disingenuity that borders on sophistry, with no group having now openly declared that they had just committed a war crime, some international observers who have meticulously reported on the ins and outs of the war in Syria now seem to refuse to connect some very obvious dots that lie starkly in front of them. All of a sudden, cautious and in some cases cynical scepticism now reigns. It would take a very long stretch of the imagination to assert that the perpetrators were not in some way at least affiliated with, or ideologically aligned to the YPG/PKK, who have carried out numerous such remotely detonated vehicle bomb attacks in opposition-held areas over the years.