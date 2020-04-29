There is a "very real probability" the new coronavirus is circulating in Yemen, the United Nations said on Tuesday, warning that an aid funding shortfall would compromise efforts to combat the virus in one of the most vulnerable countries.

The war-damaged nation, whose population has been weakened by widespread hunger and disease, has reported one laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 case but due to inadequate testing and a shattered health system aid groups fear a devastating outbreak.

The office of the UN aid chief in Yemen said that based on transmission patterns in other countries and given 17 days have passed since Yemen reported its first case, "agencies are warning there is now a very real probability that the virus has been circulating undetected and unmitigated within communities".

"This increases the likelihood of a surge of cases which may quickly overwhelm health capacities," it said in a statement.

The case announced on April 10, a 60-year-old port official, has since recovered and tested negative for the virus, Yemen's coronavirus committee said on Monday.

But authorities told Reuters they have been unable to track down "patient zero", an important step in tracing people potentially exposed to infection and containing an outbreak.

Yemen is already grappling with the world's largest humanitarian crisis after five years of war between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group that ousted the internationally recognised government from power in the capital, Sanaa.

Around 80 percent of Yemen's population, or 24 million people, rely on aid, and 10 million are facing famine. Yemen has the world's fourth highest internally displaced population and healthcare is scarce in rural areas.