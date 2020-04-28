TÜRKİYE
First Covid-19 recovery from plasma therapy confirmed in Turkey
Doctors at Turgut Ozal Medical Centre collected plasma from donors who have recovered from the novel coronavirus and used it to treat a patient who was severely unwell with the disease.
Inonu University started treatment with the immune plasma method against the Covid-19. [File photo] / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
April 28, 2020

A 56-year-old male who had contracted the novel coronavirus has recovered from the disease after being treated by immune plasma therapy that utilises plasma collected from patients who previously recovered from Covid-19, says the rector of Turkey's  Inonu University.

The novel coronavirus patient showed some positive progress within the first 72 hours of plasma therapy, says Ahmet Kizilay adding that the man was unplugged from the machine within 10 days.

"We sent plasma to many centres related to plasma therapy. The results are positive," Kizilay said.

Plasma from recovered Covid-19 patients can be transfused to patients who are struggling to produce their own antibodies against the virus.

"I highly suggest our recovered patients to become plasma donors," the rector added.

Plasma was used as an effective treatment during the 2002 to 2004 Sars outbreak.

Blood is taken from one arm and circulated through a machine that separates out the plasma, and then returned to the donor.

The process usually takes about 45 minutes and provides two units of plasma per donation, which can also be frozen and stored ahead for any future need. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
