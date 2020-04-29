The US coronavirus death toll climbed above 58,000 on Tuesday, surpassing the loss of American life from the Vietnam War, while Florida state's governor met with President Donald Trump to discuss an easing of economic restraints.

About 58,605 people have died of Covid-19 in the United States, according to a Reuters tally, and 59,266 according to US-tracker Worldometer, eclipsing in a few months the total number of Americans, 58,220, killed during 16 years of US military involvement in Vietnam.

The number of known US coronavirus infections has doubled over the past 18 days to more than 1 million.

The actual count is believed to be higher, with state public health officials cautioning that shortages of trained workers and materials have limited testing capacity, leaving many infections unrecorded.

Projected toll

As further evidence that caution may still be in order, an influential University of Washington research model often cited by White House officials and public health officials revised its projected US coronavirus death toll upwards on Tuesday to more than 74,000 by August 4, against its previous forecast of 67,000.

The model showed that while most states appeared to have reached the crest of the pandemic, seven others including Mississippi, Texas, Utah and Hawaii, may be just peaking now or in the coming weeks.

About 30 percent of American cases have occurred in New York state, the epicenter of the US outbreak, followed by New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, California, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom said curbside retail, manufacturing and other "lower-risk workplaces" should reopen within weeks as testing and contact-tracing improve.

He also said California's public education system could welcome students back as early as July to make up for a "learning loss" during school closures and to allow parents in the broader workforce to return to work.

The virus was first reported late last year in China. The earliest-known US deaths came in February on the West Coast.

Florida weighs options

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, among the latest to lock down his state against the pandemic, has been weighing whether to join other states in a relaxation of workplace restrictions and stay-at-home orders that have been credited with slowing the contagion but which have battered the economy.

DeSantis' meeting at the White House came as Florida reported its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus, and two days before Florida's stay-at-home order was due to expire.