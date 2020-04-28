Despite the coronavirus ravaging the world, regional rivals Iran and Israel continue to sharpen their blades against each other for another day’s fighting in the troubled Middle East, making no amends to their longstanding enmity.

“Every day Israel sends its planes in Syria and as far as Iraqi border, bombing Iranian forces (and Iran-backed Shiite militias) and their weapon warehouses, killing their people,” said Mehmet Bulovali, an Iraqi-Kurdish expert who served as an advisor to Iraq's former vice president Tariq al Hashimi.

While Israeli officials rarely claim responsibility, they also tacitly accept that the country’s air force might have carried out thousands of attacks in Syria against Iran-backed forces since the beginning of the brutal civil war in 2011.

Iran, a Shiite-majority country, has supported the Assad regime, which has been an ally of Tehran since the country’s revolution in 1979, against a once-powerful opposition, using the civil war conditions as a pretext to deepen its presence in Syria, a neighbour to Israel.

Most recently, on Monday, Israelis attacked a military airfield outside Damascus, the Syrian capital, killing four pro-Iranian fighters and three civilians.

This time around ahead of the attack, Israeli officials were straightforward in saying that an attack was coming against Iranian interests, the third attack over just 10 days.

“Keep your ears open. We’ve gone from a policy of blocking [Iran] to pushing it out,” said Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett, in an interview with one of the local radios one day before the attack, referring to Israeli strategy to force Iran-backed forces out of their sight in Syria and other close locations to the Zionist state.

While Israel wants to push Iran and its allies out of the region, Tehran also follows a counter-strategy to drive the US, Israel’s powerful ally, out of the region, particularly from Iraq, another war-torn country like Syria, in order to corner Tel Aviv.

Despite losing one of its most valuable assets, Qassem Soleimani, the former chief of the Iranian Quds Force, in an unexpected American air attack in early January, Tehran still appears to follow its regional plan to eject Washington from the Middle East, recently increasing its attacks against US forces in Iraq.

“The US assassination of Qassem Soleimani on January 3, 2020, was intended to not only take Iran’s most capable military figure off the battlefield but also to ‘reestablish deterrence’ — that is, to raise the stakes so that Iranian-backed militias in Iraq would think twice about attacking US forces in the country going forward,” wrote Colin P. Clarke, a senior research fellow at The Soufan Center and Ariane Tabatabai, the Middle East Fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy at the German Marshall Fund.

But both experts think that the US attack might just produce the opposite effect, opening a Pandora’s box.

“However, a series of recent attacks shows that far from being cowed, these militias appear to have been emboldened. In all likelihood, Iran is only in the nascent stages of responding to the death of Soleimani,” the writers viewed.

Iran’s recent bold attacks against US interests in Iraq eventually elicited a threat from President Donald Trump, who warned that a “sneak attack” on American forces will make Tehran “pay a very heavy price”.

The effects of sanctions and the pandemic

Some experts believe that sanctions and the deadly pandemic could force Iran, whose economy has badly contracted due to the virus, to decrease its presence in certain areas in the Middle East.