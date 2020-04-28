TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey puts cargo vehicle tracking system in use amid virus
Foreign truck drivers who comply with stringent health rules will be able to deliver their cargo and exit the country within 72 hours, without being subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Turkey puts cargo vehicle tracking system in use amid virus
Trucks carrying goods are seen at Turkey's Cilvegozu border gate on April 14, 2020. / AA
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
April 28, 2020

Turkey will monitor vehicles that carry cargo from Central Asia after entering the country with a tracking system, said Adil Karaismailoglu, the Turkish transportation and infrastructure minister on Tuesday.

Under a new measure, foreign truck drivers who comply with stringent health rules will be able to deliver their cargo and exit the country within 72 hours, without being subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Karaismailoglu emphasised after meeting on quarantine measures between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, talks were also held with Russia's transport minister and Kazakhstan's infrastructure minister.

Drivers from Russia and Kazakhstan will now be able to enter the country, provided that they do not get out of their vehicles and comply with stringent health rules.

RECOMMENDED

He stated that drivers who have symptoms related to Covid-19 will not be allowed to pass the border, adding that all vehicles entering the country will continue to be subjected to disinfection.

"Drivers entering the country will be able to stop by the state-designated breakpoints," he said. However, drivers will only be able to wait there under essential situations, Turkey's transport minister said.

He said comprehensive measures have been taken at the customs gates to ensure that the export shipments are not adversely affected, the supply chain is not damaged, and the transportation sector can work effectively.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem