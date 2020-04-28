Warlord Khalifa Haftar unilaterally declared himself as the ruler of war-torn Libya, calling the UN-brokered agreement “a thing of the past,” while making attempts to set up a puppet government parallel to that of the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

The move comes in light of Haftar's forces taking a heavy battering from GNA forces last month.

According to the UN-brokered agreement signed in 2015 in Morocco, the GNA has the sole authority to rule Libya and resolve its conflicts.

Haftar took a dig at the agreement saying that it has "destroyed the country" and that he will "work to create the conditions for building permanent civic institutions”.

However, in a televised speech on Monday, he did not define what role the elected parliament in Libya's east will have in a government he's trying to establish to counter the influence of the GNA. It's not even clear whether his allies in the east are backing his sham government.

During his speech last week, Haftar asked his supporters to organise demonstrations and give him the mandate to rule the country while mentioning the possibility of a "constitutional declaration," raising fears that the country could end up being partitioned.

Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj, leader of Libya’s UN-recognised government, said that warlord Haftar’s declaration of himself as the ruler of the country once again revealed that his coup project must be ended.

“Hunger for power and foolishness reached its peak level. Declaring a new coup, the putschist added a new attempt to his long series of coups d'etat,” Sarraj said.

On the other side, GNA adviser, Mohammed Ali Abdallah said: "Haftar has once more exposed his authoritarian intentions to the world, he no longer seeks to conceal his contempt for a political solution and democracy in Libya.

He added that Haftar’s statement was “the final, desperate act of a defeated man".

Reactions of the other countries

Russia, which has been one of the main backers of Haftar, stated that it is surprised by the self-declaration as unilateral ruler of Libya.