Suspect killed in Turkey after disobeying police warning
A police officer in Turkey’s Adana province fired a warning shot that mistakenly hit a Syrian male who refused to stop for a routine inspection, statement by Adana governorate says.
The suspect identified as a Syrian national was shot after disobeying police's stop warning. / AA
Ali Topchi
April 28, 2020

A suspect was killed after disobeying a police warning in the country’s Anatolian province Adana, governorate statement said on Tuesday.

"The individual was injured by mistake and taken to the hospital, where he passed away despite receiving medical treatment," the statement said.

The suspect identified as a Syrian national was shot after disobeying police’s stop warning on Monday.

"The police officer, who fired [a warning] shot, has been suspended [from duty] and a judicial and administrative investigation is ongoing," a statement from Adana governorate said.

SOURCE:TRT World
