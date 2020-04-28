Turkey has sent medical equipment to the US to help in its efforts to combat Covid-19.

A Turkish military cargo plane left Ankara for the US on Tuesday carrying 500,000 surgical masks, 40,000 hazmat suits, 2,000 litres of disinfectant and 1,500 goggles, 400 N95 masks and 500 face shields.

Turkey has so far delivered aid to at least 57 countries to help fight the pandemic.

"At a time when even developed countries are asking for Turkey’s support, we have offered our support to a wide geography, from the Balkans to Africa," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"We are sending medical aid to the US on Tuesday consisting of surgical masks, N95 masks, hazmat suits and disinfectants," Erdogan said.