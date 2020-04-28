Turkish and Russian forces carried out their sixth joint patrol along a key highway in northwestern Syria on Tuesday.

"Within the framework of TUR-RF Agreement/Protocol, the 6th TUR-RF Combined Land Patrol on M-4 Highway in Idlib was conducted with the participation of land and air elements," Turkey’s Defence Ministry said in a tweet.

The M-4 highway, also known as the Aleppo-Al Hasakah road, is about 30 kilometres from Turkey's southern border.

Last month, Ankara and Moscow agreed on a protocol urging parties to "cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area” starting on March 6.