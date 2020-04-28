Oil prices slumped on Tuesday, extending the previous session’s slide, on worries about limited capacity to store crude worldwide and expectations that fuel demand may only recover slowly as coronavirus pandemic restrictions are gradually eased.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures skidded by as much as 16 percent and were off 14.7 percent, or $1.88 cents, at $10.90 a barrel as of 0158 GMT. WTI plunged 25 percent on Monday.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell to a low of $18.97 and were last down 4.1 percent, or 82 cents, at $19.17 a barrel. The benchmark slid 6.8 percent on Monday, and the contract for June delivery expires on April 30.

Strategists said part of the WTI decline is due to retail investment vehicles like exchange-traded funds selling out of the front-month June contract and buying into months later in the year to avert massive losses like last week, when WTI plummeted below zero.

“Clearly everything’s getting dragged down by the machinations in the WTI futures market,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) in Sydney.

The main concern is that there is nowhere to store all the oil that is not being consumed due to the drop in global economic activity amid restrictions imposed around the world to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.