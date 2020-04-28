HSBC UK has decided to prevent transactions to Britain’s leading Palestinian aid charity, Interpal, which provides humanitarian and development aid to Palestinians. Earlier this month, HSBC sent out letters to donors of a London-based charity Interpal, which focuses on poverty alleviation in Palestine, informing them that the bank will no longer process their standing orders supporting the Islamic charity.

“We’re writing to let you know that from the 17th of May 2020 we’re no longer going to process standing order payments to the UK charity Interpal (the working name for the Palestinian Relief and Development Fund),” the letter read.

“As part of a global bank sometimes we may decide to prevent certain transactions even if they are allowed under local laws. We recognise you may be disappointed with this decision and we’re sorry for any inconvenience it may cause.”

Speaking to TRT World about the bank's move, Interpal's Vice Chairman Essam Yousef said they were not given any prior notice or explanation. “It came as a surprise to us when some of our donors brought it to our attention. Although the bank admits that we are a legal organisation in the UK and it’s legal for the donors to support us as a charity, they tell the donors that ‘HSBC will not process their standing orders.’ And they are asking the donors to cancel their standing orders. Very shocking news indeed.”

Essam condemned HSBC’s decision to block the payments to Palestinians, stating: “They have no shame, no mercy for denying small children the little life support we provide.”

Ibrahim Hewitt, chairman of the board of trustees of Interpal, also sharply criticised HSBC on Twitter writing: “In the middle of a deadly pandemic, and the month of Ramadan, what does @HSBC choose to do? Block standing orders from Muslim donors trying to help Palestinians in desperate need. Absolute disgrace.”

Awful and inhumane

HSBC’s decision hit the Muslim community hard as Interpal supporters expressed disappointmenton social media and shared emotional posts as their donations to orphans are blocked during Ramadan, a period of deep spiritual reflection and fasting that takes place every year.