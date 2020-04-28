As the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Yemen declared self-rule on April 27, even though it meant breaking the November peace deal, the dramatic turn of events highlighted the competing foreign policies amongst the two Gulf allies — the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

While Saudi Arabia backs the internationally-recognised government led by Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, the UAE backs the STC, a separatist group that initially fought alongside Hadi's forces but later turned against it, taking over the government's temporary capital Aden. It accused the Hadi administration of mismanagement.

Speaking to TRT World, London-based STC Spokesperson Saleh Alnoud said the Hadi government was not delivering on its promises and was therefore 'frustrating' the November agreement signed between the STC and the Hadi-led Yemeni regime in Riyadh.

“One of the provisions of the Riyadh agreement was to establish a joint cabinet but we can’t wait indefinitely. The Yemeni government is playing its games and trying to frustrate this process,” Alnoud said.

The Hadi government’s Foreign Minister Mohamed al Hadrami has sought Saudi Arabia's intervention, warning of "dangerous and catastrophic" consequences.

Two State solution?

“We should not shy away from the possible solution of a two-state solution. That is not something people should fear whether in the north of Yemen or in the region or internationally,” Alnoud told TRT World, adding that a separate statehood has been a long-standing goal of the people in southern Yemen.

The declaration of self-rule, Alnoud said, provides an opportunity to all the stakeholders to think about what the "real issues".

“Two-state solution has to remain and should never ever be ruled out as it has been previously dismissed,” he said, adding that the STC is willing to work in a transitional manner, phase by phase, but at no point will it allow the southern cause to be undermined.

The Hadi government blames the STC separatists for rebelling in several southern provinces, including Socotra. The Socotra Governorate also accused the STC of conspiring to kill Governor Ramzi Mahrous on April 8.

A reflection of the clashing of UAE and Saudi interests?

In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition declared war on Iran-backed Houthi rebels to restore the power of Hadi government, which was toppled in 2014 when the rebels captured the capital Sanaa.