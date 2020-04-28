Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, urged the English Premier League to intervene and stop the takeover of Newcastle United Football Club on April 24. Cengiz accused Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of “strategically using international sports to repair his badly-damaged reputation”.

Earlier this month it was revealed that a consortium backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has reached a £300m deal to take over the struggling Newcastle United Football Club. The Saudi Public Investment Fund was founded for the purpose of investing funds on behalf of the Government of Saudi Arabia and it is fully controlled by the de-facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman. With Saudi Arabia's human rights abuses and the Khashoggi murder, human rights groups say Mohammed bin Salman’s ownership of the English football club looks like a 'sportswashing strategy' to portray a modern state that is open to Western-influenced sports and entertainment, unlike before.

Speaking to TRT World, Cengiz said: "All independent investigations about Jamal's murder point the finger at Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman, yet he has not faced accountability.

"It is wrong and immoral for UK authorities and the Premier League to allow Bin Salman to use their football clubs to polish his very damaged reputation."

On April 20, Amnesty International wrote to Richard Masters, the chief executive of the Premier League, urging him to veto the 80 percent Saudi-funded purchase of Newcastle. In response, Masters said: “These matters are often subject to media speculations but at their heart are due processes required by UK law and by the Premier League's own rules, which can't be conducted in public and on which we can't comment. However, I can assure you that these processes go beyond those required by UK company Law and they are applied with equal rigour to every single prospective purchase of a Premier League club."

A shift to big-ticket sports