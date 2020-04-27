President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey will send medical gear including protective suits and masks to the United States on Tuesday to help its efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

“At a time when even developed countries are asking for Turkey’s support, we have offered our support to a wide geography, from the Balkans to Africa,” Erdogan told reporters following a cabinet meeting.

“Most recently, we are sending medical aid to the United States on Tuesday, consisting of surgical masks, N95 masks, hazmat suits and disinfectants,” Erdogan said, adding that the shipment would be delivered via a Turkish military plane.

Turkey's Communications Directorate released the details of the medical aid that will be sent to the US.

"The President ordered has ordered the National Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Health 500,000 surgical masks, 40,000 overalls, 2,000 litres of disinfectants, 1,500 goggles, 400 N95 masks and 500 face shields to the United States."

Three-day curfew

Erdogan also said a three-day lockdown would be imposed in 31 cities as of Friday, May 1, and that weekend lockdowns would continue until after Eid al Fitr in late May. He said a schedule for returning to normal would be announced soon.

"Schools, businesses and sports facilities have contributed greatly [to these measures]. In order to continue this beautiful journey, we intend to continue the weekend curfew limitation until after Eid al Fitr," Erdogan said.