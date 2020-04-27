BIZTECH
Apple to delay mass production of 2020 flagship iPhones - WSJ
Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Apple Inc has reportedly decided to delay production of the iPhones by about a month.
The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, US, in this file photo from October 16, 2019. / Reuters
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
April 27, 2020

Apple Inc is delaying the production ramp-up of its flagship iPhones coming later this year by about a month as the coronavirus pandemic has weakened global consumer demand and disrupted manufacturing across Asia, the Wall Street Journalreported citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple is forging ahead with plans to release four new iPhone models later this year, the report added citing sources.

The new models will be enabled with 5G connectivity that promises short response times and faster internet.

The Nikkei had reported in late March that Apple was preparing to possibly delay the launch of its first 5G iPhones.

The WSJ report on Monday added that Apple was slashing the number of handsets that it plans to make in the second half of this year by as much as 20 percent.

The company, which traditionally unveils new iPhones in September, released a smaller iPhone priced at $399 earlier this month.

SOURCE:Reuters
