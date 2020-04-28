Hundreds of swimmers and surfers rushed into the waves at the city's famous Bondi Beach on Tuesday as Australia took the first steps in easing coronavirus restrictions.

Dozens of eager surfers jumped railings and hit the water even before the beach officially opened at 2100 GMT, five weeks after police sealed the area off because of large crowds ignoring social distancing orders.

More ruly swimmers and boarders lined up patiently and cheered as council workers moved fences aside to allow them through.

Although there were large numbers in the sea, the sand remained largely empty as people are still barred from sunbathing or gathering on the shore.

"Surf and go" signs urged people to move on when they had finished in the water.

The reopening of Bondi and a couple of neighbouring beaches came as several of Australia's states began slowly easing restrictions on public gatherings, spurred by a slowing of confirmed coronavirus cases around the country.

New South Wales signalled on Tuesday that it would follow other moves in Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory in easing social distancing measures by allowing two visitors into people's homes in the state.

"Please, please do that responsibility, we trust everybody to do it responsibly; don't take risks," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said about the easing which comes into effect on Friday.