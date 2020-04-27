Speculation thrived over the weekend, predicting whether the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was sick or could have just died.

Social media was abuzz with people asking about Kim Jong Un's whereabouts. However, the country’s archenemy South Korea did not fall for the rumours.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in told US media that Kim Jong Un was "alive and well" and that Seoul was firm on its assessment about the North Korean leader.

Where is he?

North Korea has no press freedom. Information flow is always vetted, tightly controlled by Kim Jong Un's regime.

Pro-regime media organisations haven't reported anything about the leader’s health and contrary to their editorial line, North Korean state media haven't released any new photos of him either.

However, they did relay Kim Jong Un's message of gratitude to workers building a tourist resort in Wonsan, an area where some South Korean media reports have said Kim may be staying.

A website specialising in North Korean affairs published satellite images on Saturday that researchers said showed a train "probably” belonging to the leader.

Satellite images from last week showed a special train possibly belonging to Kim Jong Un at Wonsan, according to 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project.

It is believed his luxurious train has been parked in the Wonsan area, located on the eastern side of the country, since April 13.

The group said this train was allocated for Kim’s family. The Wonsan complex has leisure facilities that include nine large guesthouses and a recreation centre. It was built shortly after Kim came to power in 2014.

“It also includes a protected port, shooting range, recreation building and a covered dock that is believed for his mega yacht,” the report said.