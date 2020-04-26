Israel's Labor party is voting Sunday on a proposal to join a government headed by arch-rival Benjamin Netanyahu despite repeated campaign promises to never sit with a prime minister facing criminal indictments.

The once-mighty left-wing party dominated Israeli politics for the country's first three decades but has since fallen to a historic low of six seats in the 120-member parliament.

Netanyahu's right-wing Likud is the largest faction, with 36.

Around 3,800 members of Labor's central committee will vote electronically on party leader Amir Peretz's proposal to join the unity government headed by Netanyahu and his main political adversary, Benny Gantz of the centrist Blue and White party.

After three deadlocked national elections in just over a year, Gantz and Netanyahu agreed earlier this month to form a unity government to address the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic crisis.

Netanyahu facing trail

Unemployment has shot up to over 25 percent since the beginning of March as Israel has forced most non-essential businesses to close to prevent the virus' spread.

The Health Ministry has reported over 15,000 cases and nearly 200 deaths.

As part of their unity deal, Netanyahu and Gantz agreed to share the premiership, with Netanyahu serving as prime minister the first 18 months and Gantz serving the next 18 months.

Netanyahu is scheduled to face trial next month on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. He denies the charges.