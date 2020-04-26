WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sri Lanka extends lockdown as virus cases spike
Health officials in Sri Lanka said there had been a jump in cases, including in a densely populated area in the capital Colombo where 81 people tested positive.
Sri Lanka extends lockdown as virus cases spike
A girl reacts as health official uses a swab to collect a sample in a village during the curfew amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 18, 2020. / Reuters
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
April 26, 2020

Sri Lanka has reversed plans to end its virus lockdown on Monday, extending it for another week after a spike in coronavirus infections including at a naval base.

Within hours of announcing that the nationwide restrictions imposed on March 20 would be lifted, the government revoked the order and extended them until May 4.

Health officials said there had been a jump in cases, including in a densely populated area in the capital Colombo where 81 people tested positive.

There has also been an increase in the number of sailors found to be infected with the coronavirus at the Welisara naval base to 65, the officials said.

RECOMMENDED

The entire naval base in the Colombo suburb of Welisara where 4,000 sailors and their families live was placed into quarantine late last week after 30 sailors tested positive.

One officer at the camp died late Saturday night but the cause of death was leptospirosis or "rat fever", said navy spokesman Isuru Suriyabandara. His body was still immediately cremated under the quarantine rules for coronavirus victims.

The island nation on Sunday reported 460 positive cases in total with seven deaths.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls
Syrian families search for loved ones after al-Aktan prison freed from YPG terror group's control
Trump administration launches immigration raid in Maine
Israeli far-right minister authorises gun permits for illegal settlers in 18 West Bank settlements
'Extreme cold': Winter storm set to batter vast swath of United States
'It is a doomsday scenario' — Death toll in Pakistan mall fire tops 60
US House panel advances contempt resolutions against Clintons in Epstein probe
Boko Haram attack kills eight Nigerian soldiers in Borno state ambush
Israeli blockade cripples 70% of Gaza's water production: UN