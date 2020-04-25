WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israelis protest against unity government
A unity government deal ended a 16-month political deadlock in Israel and will see Benjamin Netanyahu serve as prime minister for the first half of a three-year term as he faces trial on corruption charges, which he denies.
Israelis protest against unity government
An Israeli man wearing a protective mask and dressed in black, lifts a placard as he takes part in a rally on April 25, 2020, in Rabin Square in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, to protest what he and fellow demonstrators consider threats to Israeli democracy, against the backdrop of negotiations between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ex-rival Benny Gantz. / AFP
By Gizem Taşkın
April 25, 2020

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday to protest a deal struck earlier this week between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and parliament speaker Benny Gantz to form a unity government.

The protesters rallied in the coastal city of Tel Aviv to denounce Monday's deal as manoeuvering by Netanyahu, who is facing trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Israeli media reported that 2,000 demonstrators took part in the protest.

They wore face masks and observed social distancing rules in force to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The protesters, many dressed in black and waving black flags, chanted against "corruption" and for "safeguarding democracy", which they claimed Netanyahu was threatening.

They held up signs that read: "The people against the government" and waved Israeli flags.

RECOMMENDED

Monday's deal ended a 16-month political deadlock in Israel and will see Netanyahu serve as prime minister for the first half of a three-year term as he faces trial on corruption charges, which he denies.

Gantz, his former election rival and an ex-general, will serve as defence minister before taking on the premiership in October next year, with new elections to be held 18 months later.

Netanyahu and Gantz had tried multiple times in recent months to form governments, but neither could summon the necessary support in Israel's 120-seat legislature to do so successfully – until Monday evening.

Netanyahu was in January formally charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust, becoming the first Israeli premier ever indicted in office.

His trial was due to open in March but has been postponed until May 24.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls
Syrian families search for loved ones after al-Aktan prison freed from YPG terror group's control
Trump administration launches immigration raid in Maine
Israeli far-right minister authorises gun permits for illegal settlers in 18 West Bank settlements
'Extreme cold': Winter storm set to batter vast swath of United States
'It is a doomsday scenario' — Death toll in Pakistan mall fire tops 60
US House panel advances contempt resolutions against Clintons in Epstein probe
Boko Haram attack kills eight Nigerian soldiers in Borno state ambush
Israeli blockade cripples 70% of Gaza's water production: UN