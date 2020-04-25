In pictures: Turkish athletes train at home amid Covid-19 lockdown
TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
In pictures: Turkish athletes train at home amid Covid-19 lockdownSince Turkish sports facilities are also closed due to coronavirus pandemic, many athletes are exercising at home in hope not to lose touch with the sports.
Wrestler Atakan Makas is seen training at the yard of his house in Edirne, Turkey. / AA
By Deniz Uyar
April 25, 2020

Turkey continues its efforts to fight coronavirus and the country has reported nearly 105,000 cases of Covid-19 so far with the nationwide death toll at 2,600 and near 22,000 recoveries.

Turkey has closed shops, transport system, malls, schools and universities and imposed a lockdown to protect people from the infection. 

The sports facilities are also closed. But many athletes are trying to keep in form with the trainings at home. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
