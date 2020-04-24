People in countries like Nepal and the Philippines spend years saving money only so that one day they can buy passports and air tickets, which can take them to China or the Middle East in search of better jobs.

Now a lot of them have to put their plans on hold as airlines are grounded, travel agencies shut and borders closed. Even more worrying is the fate of millions of households in developing countries that depend on foreign remittances.

This year is going to be terrible for global remittances, which are projected to fall by 20 percent as a result of migrant workers losing jobs and wages, according to a World Bank report.

Overall foreign remittances could come down from $714 billion last year to $572 billion in 2020.

Remittances to low and middle-income countries could drop by 19.7 percent to $445 billion “representing a loss of crucial financing lifeline for many vulnerable households”, the report says.

In 2019 the remittance flow to low and middle-income countries recorded the highest increase to $554 billion.

Tonga, Kyrgyz Republic, Haiti, Tajikistan and Nepal are most vulnerable since remittances make up between 28 percent and 37.6 percent of their GDP.

Remittances are money that overseas workers send to families in their home countries. For some, such as the Philippines, this makes up a large part of its foreign currency reserves.

A massive drop in foreign direct investment (FDI) and portfolio investment, which goes into bonds and stocks, can compound a cash crunch for low income countries.

Most migrant workers are employed in hotels, restaurants, the service industry and other sectors that have been worst-hit by the pandemic.

Remittances have provided a cushion for developing countries in times of stress. Whenever there’s a natural calamity such as the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, expats send more money home.

Migrant workers at risk

This time things could be different, as the countries where expats work are also facing lockdowns and employers are trying to cut costs by laying off workers.

Poor countries like Nepal are at a particular risk. More Nepalis have succumbed to the new coronavirus pandemic in other countries than within Nepal. Many of the poorest Nepalis travel to neighbouring India, which has enforced a massive lockdown.

On a per capita basis, Nepal exports the highest number of people in South Asia.