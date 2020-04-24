TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan sends letter to Armenian patriarch, offers condolences
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commemorates Ottoman Armenians who lost their lives in harsh conditions of World War I, in a letter to patriarch Sahak Mashalian.
Erdogan sends letter to Armenian patriarch, offers condolences
President Erdogan says Turkey would never allow anybody in the country to be "treated differently because of their belief and identity." / AA
Emre İrenEmre İren
April 24, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday sent a letter to the head of Turkey's Armenian patriarchate, assuring equal treatment regardless of belief and identity in the country.

In a letter to patriarch Sahak Mashalian, Recep Tayyip Erdogan commemorated Ottoman Armenians who died during World War I, conveying his condolences to their descendants.

"On this occasion, I wish God's mercy to all Ottoman citizens who lost their lives in this painful period," Erdogan said, adding that Turkey would never allow anybody in the country to be "treated differently because of their belief and identity."

RECOMMENDED

Underlining that Turkey sought to establish a future of "unity, prosperity, and peace," Erdogan said that the solidarity in Turkey was strengthening during "these difficult days" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

"With these thoughts, I once again commemorate the Ottoman Armenians that we lost in World War I with respect and mercy," he concluded.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls
Syrian families search for loved ones after al-Aktan prison freed from YPG terror group's control
Trump administration launches immigration raid in Maine
Israeli far-right minister authorises gun permits for illegal settlers in 18 West Bank settlements
'Extreme cold': Winter storm set to batter vast swath of United States
'It is a doomsday scenario' — Death toll in Pakistan mall fire tops 60
US House panel advances contempt resolutions against Clintons in Epstein probe
Boko Haram attack kills eight Nigerian soldiers in Borno state ambush
Israeli blockade cripples 70% of Gaza's water production: UN