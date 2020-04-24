World leaders pledged on Friday to accelerate work on tests, drugs and vaccines against Covid-19 and to share them around the globe, but the United States did not take part in the launch of the World Health Organization (WHO) initiative.

French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were among leaders taking part in a videoconference to announce the plan, but the United States stayed away.

"The world needs these tools and needs them fast," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said as the virtual meeting got under way.

"We are facing a common threat which we can only defeat with a common approach."

A spokesman for the US mission in Geneva told Reuters before the meeting that the United States would not be involved.

"There will be no US official participation," he said in an email reply to a query.

"We look forward to learning more about this initiative in support of international cooperation to develop a vaccine for Covid-19 as soon as possible."

US President Donald Trump has lambasted the WHO as being slow to react to the outbreak and being "China-centric," and announced a suspension of funding to the UN agency.

Vaccine trials