WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemen separatists declare self-governance of south
Yemen's internationally-recognised government's Foreign Minister Mohamed al Hadrami urged Saudi Arabia to intervene against the STC's move as a guarantor of the Riyadh Agreement.
Yemen separatists declare self-governance of south
A Yemeni government soldier holds a weapon as he stands by an emblem of the STC at the headquarters of the separatist Southern Transitional Council in Ataq, Yemen on August 27, 2019. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
April 26, 2020

Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) has declared self-governance and a state of emergency in Aden and southern provinces.

The STC said the state of emergency would take effect at midnight on Saturday.

“The announcement by the so-called transitional council of its intention to establish a southern administration is a resumption of its armed insurgency... and an announcement of its rejection and complete withdrawal from the Riyadh agreement," Yemen's foreign ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

"The so-called transitional council will bear alone the dangerous and catastrophic consequences for such an announcement," it said.

Foreign Minister Mohamed al Hadrami urged Saudi Arabia, as a guarantor of the Riyadh Agreement, to intervene against what he described as the STC's "rebellion" in the southern provinces.

The Yemeni government blames UAE-backed separatist movements of rebelling against the government in the southern provinces and Socotra province, which comprises six islands.

RECOMMENDED

Last Saturday, government forces took back control of a military camp in Socotra that was seized by STC separatists.

On April 8, the Socotra Governorate blamed the STC of conspiring to kill Governor Ramzi Mahrous.

Armed groups of the STC made a failed attempt to seize Socotra in October 2019, and UAE-backed militias raided the main airport in December and took hostages.

The UAE is part of a Saudi-led coalition that launched a massive air campaign in 2015 against Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, who overran much of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, a year earlier.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis are since believed to have been killed and injured in the conflict, while 14 million are at risk of starvation, according to the UN.

SOURCE:AA, Reuters
Explore
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls
Syrian families search for loved ones after al-Aktan prison freed from YPG terror group's control
Trump administration launches immigration raid in Maine
Israeli far-right minister authorises gun permits for illegal settlers in 18 West Bank settlements
'Extreme cold': Winter storm set to batter vast swath of United States
'It is a doomsday scenario' — Death toll in Pakistan mall fire tops 60
US House panel advances contempt resolutions against Clintons in Epstein probe
Boko Haram attack kills eight Nigerian soldiers in Borno state ambush
Israeli blockade cripples 70% of Gaza's water production: UN