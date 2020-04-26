Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) has declared self-governance and a state of emergency in Aden and southern provinces.

The STC said the state of emergency would take effect at midnight on Saturday.

“The announcement by the so-called transitional council of its intention to establish a southern administration is a resumption of its armed insurgency... and an announcement of its rejection and complete withdrawal from the Riyadh agreement," Yemen's foreign ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

"The so-called transitional council will bear alone the dangerous and catastrophic consequences for such an announcement," it said.

Foreign Minister Mohamed al Hadrami urged Saudi Arabia, as a guarantor of the Riyadh Agreement, to intervene against what he described as the STC's "rebellion" in the southern provinces.

The Yemeni government blames UAE-backed separatist movements of rebelling against the government in the southern provinces and Socotra province, which comprises six islands.