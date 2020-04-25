The Turkish government's steps to support the economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic have reached a value of 200 billion lira ($28.7 billion), Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Saturday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan initially announced a 100 billion lira ($14.3 billion) package to support the economy on March 18, postponing debt payments and reducing tax burdens in some sectors.

Since then, Ankara has gradually widened such measures.

Turkey's confirmed cases of Covid-19 increased by 3,122 on Friday with the death toll rising to 2,600.

With the pandemic forcing businesses to furlough, the government has also stepped in to top up income or pay daily stipends, while small businesses are being given access to fresh loans.