Turkey's support to economy over Covid-19 reaches nearly $29B
Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says the total value of the support has reached 200 billion lira ($28.7 billion), as coronavirus lockdown endures and death toll rises to 2,600.
Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says a total of $3.2 billion has been set aside to meet the basic needs of some four million citizens. / AA
Baba Umar
April 25, 2020

The Turkish government's steps to support the economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic have reached a value of 200 billion lira ($28.7 billion), Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Saturday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan initially announced a 100 billion lira ($14.3 billion) package to support the economy on March 18, postponing debt payments and reducing tax burdens in some sectors. 

Since then, Ankara has gradually widened such measures.

Turkey's confirmed cases of Covid-19 increased by 3,122 on Friday with the death toll rising to 2,600.

With the pandemic forcing businesses to furlough, the government has also stepped in to top up income or pay daily stipends, while small businesses are being given access to fresh loans.

"The total value of the steps we have taken so far has reached 200 billion lira ($28.7 billion)," Albayrak said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

Support to traders, poor citizens 

Among the measures, financing amount to 107.4 billion lira ($15.3 billion) has been provided to some 120,000 companies to support them during the outbreak, he said. 

An additional 16.8 billion lira ($2.4 billion) has been provided in support to traders.

Also, 1,000 lira ($143.34) in financial support has been paid to each of 4.4 million families, with a total of 22.3 billion lira ($3.2 billion) set aside to meet the basic needs of some four million citizens, Albayrak said.

SOURCE:Reuters
