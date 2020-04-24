Tired messages and raspy inflections, Iranian social worker, Yasmine, expressed her sadness over another long week. She explained her work is focused on comforting others, leaving little room for herself.

"My heart became so damaged [over] the patients," she told TRT World, "Everyday I think, I [could] die."

Yasmine said she obsesses over little things and feels anxious. "I lose sleep, I lose [my appetite] for dinner. It’s a strain for my partner.” The experience can often make her feel isolated and alone.

Iran's response to Covid-19 was slow when the first cases were admitted in February. Officials were quick to deny its impact and then they became the third-worst outbreak after China and Italy. The government was also accused of hiding mass graves. Now, estimates, at the time of writing, suggest over 80,000 Iranians are suffering and more than 5,000 have died. And still, officials want to open up businesses in the face of the continued spread.

But the troubles in Iran aren’t unique. The stigma of mental health, isolation and loss are snaking through communities across the globe. And the lack of support for those suffering is being magnified.

Yasmine, in particular, struggles with a cortisol hormone deficiency, which can disrupt blood pressure levels and stimulate extreme mood swings under heavy stress. “When some people are angry at me and shout at me loudly, my body; it shakes. It's an unbearable situation,” she said.

She wouldn’t trade in her work but accepting its mental challenges and managing her body becomes an important part of getting through each day.

The stay-at-home orders and other measures are highlighting mental health and loneliness almost as its own pandemic. And sociological care is desperately needed in ways not recognised on this scale.

Yasmine pointed out: “People need treatment, psychological treatment for mental [health] because the patient has coronavirus and [they] needs treatment for their mind, for social [distancing], treatment for their family and after that, the big problem is, when people die, their family needs treatment for loss.”

In northern Italy, Daniela Trezzi, a 34-year-old nurse ended her own life, just weeks ago, after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. She struggled to get through the onslaught of cases and one of her colleagues was quoted saying medical personnel felt “abandoned” and there were no “clear guidelines” to manage cases with patients who may experience “suicidal feelings”.

Italy, to date, has over 108,000 people suffering from the coronavirus, with at least 24,000 deaths. It only saw its first fall in active cases in the past few days.

Another woman, further west, and across the Atlantic Ocean, in New York City, D'Neil Schmall sobbed on a video she posted to her social media. Schmall is a volunteer nurse and the pressure weighed on her emotions after another difficult shift.

“There’s only so much anyone can take,” she said to her camera. Patients in her care are dead. Her shoulders slumped and her face showed exhaustion as she described the overwhelming difficulty. Her mind and heart were breaking and she explained she didn’t feel like she could call anyone, she didn’t feel like she could reach out to anyone for help. She felt isolated and alone. Her sobs spoke volumes: "Sometimes I just think people forget we're human too.”