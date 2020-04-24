Police in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday arrested Ne Muanda Nsemi, the leader of a separatist religious sect, killing eight of his followers as they raided his home in Kinshasa, the interior minister said.

The arrest of Nsemi, whose Bundudia Kongo (BDK) group dreams of restoring the Kongo kingdom that thrived for centuries before the colonial era around the mouth of the Congo River, took place after clashes with police on Wednesday in a neighbouring province, in which 14 BDK members died.

A self-styled prophet and former member of Parliament, Nsemi has a strong following in western Congo and has been a thorn in the side of successive governments. He was arrested in March 2017 after leading deadly protests against former President Joseph Kabila, only to be broken out of prison by his supporters two months later.

Police announced his arrest on Twitter in an operation on Friday, saying: "Mission accomplished, it's done."

A Reuters witness said Nsemi's followers attempted to protect his house in the plush Ma Campagne neighbourhood by throwing palm nuts at police, who fired their weapons as they moved in.

Nsemi is accused of rebellion, security offences and inciting ethnic hatred, Interior Minister Gilbert Kankonde said in a statement.

"This arrest came after the failure of several negotiations to persuade the person concerned to voluntarily surrender," Kankonde said.