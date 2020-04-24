Considered to be the world’s superpower, the US is leading in the Covid-19 fatality rate. The death toll in the country has surpassed 50,000 mark and confirmed cases are near to a million, exposing a massive governance failure in containing the spread of the pandemic.

Experts think that Washington’s ill-equipped response resembles that of a failed state, a term Washington's political elite has almost always used to discredit other countries, especially developing ones.

“Every morning in the endless month of March, Americans woke up to find themselves citizens of a failed state,” wrote George Packer, an American author and political analyst.

“With no national plan—no coherent instructions at all—families, schools, and offices were left to decide on their own whether to shut down and take shelter,” Packer analysed the federal government’s inept response to the deadly virus under President Donald Trump.

Since March, millions of Americans have reportedly applied for jobless benefits as the expanding pandemic not only hit citizens’ health but also the welfare of the country, making economists compare the proportions of current financial decline with the Great Depression nearly a century ago.

Joseph Stiglitz, an American economist respected around the world and winner of the Nobel prize about two decades ago for his accomplishments in Economic Sciences, also thinks that the US is in big trouble with its badly-managed virus response, acting like a dysfunctional state.

“If you leave it to Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell [the Republican Senate majority leader] we will have a Great Depression. If we had the right policy structure in place we could avoid it easily,” Stiglitz said in an interview with The Guardian.

The US acts ‘like a third world country’

Stiglitz, who was also the World Bank’s chief economist in the past, likened the US to an impoverished, underdeveloped country as millions of Americans are rushing to food banks to survive in the wake of lockdown measures and vanishing jobs.

“The numbers turning to food banks are just enormous and beyond the capacity of them to supply. It is like a third world country. The public social safety net is not working,” the leading economist observed.