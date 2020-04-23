On April 19, the police in Indian-administered Kashmir booked a 26-year-old female photojournalist Masrat Zahra, under the ill-famed Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for her involvement in "anti-national activities" on social-media.

Zahra has previously reported for TRT World.

The Srinagar Cyber Police Station accuses Masrat of "denting the image of law enforcing agencies and causing disaffection against the country."

The police cited a photograph she had posted on social media from an article she photographed for The New Humanitarian. Masrat had photographed a Kashmiri woman whose husband had been killed by Indian forces for alleged militant connections. Peerzada Ashiq and Gowhar Geelani, two senior journalists, were next to be booked. Umar Khalid, Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar are other activists that have also since been booked.

But is India's censorship on the media in Kashmir surprising? No . Every colonial regime keeps a reign on a free press because journalism means disseminating facts and facts incriminate regimes.

Facts jeopardise the writ of the state, its propaganda and distortion of reality. Facts damage India's carefully contrived image of being a secular-democratic state. Facts are "anti-national". Facts cannot be jailed. But people who bring facts forward can be.

Masrat is not the first Kashmiri journalist who has been hounded by the authorities. In July 2018, an accredited journalist named Aquib Javaid was interrogated by the National Investigation Agency for interviewing resistance leader Asiya Andrabi.

Kamran Yusuf, another photojournalist who has been documenting the conflict in Indian-administered Kashmir, was arrested on September 5, 2017, for "anti-national" activities. He remained in detention for around six months, thousands of kilometres away from home.

Tellingly, authorities questioned Kamran's journalistic credentials because "he never takes any pictures of government developmental projects." The Indian state is asking journalists to moonlight as the government's public relations arm.

On August 31, 2018, the police announced the arrest of Aasif Sultan , a well-known journalist, accusing him of "harbouring known terrorists". He was booked under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), an Indian anti-terror law that India has been routinely used to stifle the freedom of expression, as in the case of Masrat Zahra.

On July 1, 2017, Aasif Sultan wrote a story titled "The Rise of Burhan" which covered the life of a popular young militant commander, Burhan Wani. It was this piece that led to Sultan's arrest.