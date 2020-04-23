UN health officials are cautiously optimistic that in Turkey the number of Covid-19 cases is stabilising or coming down, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Thursday.

"In Turkey, at the moment, we are seeing close to 100,000 cases ... we have seen an approximate increase in cases of some 47 percent, so we are still seeing some level of increase," Catherine Smallwood, WHO's senior health emergency officer for Europe, told a video news conference.

"However, the overall trend in Turkey is that the number of cases is beginning to come down or to stabilise. Overall, we are seeing cautiously optimistic signs."

'Turbulent water'

Some 101,790 people have so far tested positive for coronavirus in Turkey, along with 2,491 deaths and 18,491 recoveries.

At the same briefing, Dr Hans P Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said that almost 50 percent of the global burden of Covid-19 cases – over 1.2 million – were in the European region.