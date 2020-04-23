BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
UN agency calls for $1 trillion developing world debt write-off
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development says developing world needs debt write-off to overcome Covid-19 fallouts since they are already struggling with a rapidly growing debt burden.
UN agency calls for $1 trillion developing world debt write-off
Homeless men approach a car from where a Muslim man offers "zakat", or alms, given to poor people during Ramadan, in Fordsburg, Johannesburg, on April 23, 2020. / AFP
By Deniz Uyar
April 23, 2020

Around $1 trillion of debt owed by developing countries should be cancelled under a global deal proposed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on Thursday to help them overcome the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's developing economies, which were already struggling with a rapidly growing debt burden, now confront a record global downturn, plummeting prices for their oil and commodities exports and weakening local currencies.

"This is a world where defaults by developing nations on their debt is inevitable," Richard Kozul-Wright, director of UNCTAD's Division on Globalisation and Development Strategies, said.

Debt service obligations

RECOMMENDED

Some 64 low-income countries are already spending more on debt service than their health systems, UNCTAD said in a report calling for a global plan to relieve the burden of debt servicing for poor countries which will need to boost spending on their healthcare systems and economic stimulus

High-income developing countries have debt service obligations of between $2 to $2.3 trillion in 2020 and 2021 alone.

Middle and low-income countries have debt service obligations of $700 billion to $1.1 trillion.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls
Syrian families search for loved ones after al-Aktan prison freed from YPG terror group's control
Trump administration launches immigration raid in Maine
Israeli far-right minister authorises gun permits for illegal settlers in 18 West Bank settlements
'Extreme cold': Winter storm set to batter vast swath of United States
'It is a doomsday scenario' — Death toll in Pakistan mall fire tops 60
US House panel advances contempt resolutions against Clintons in Epstein probe
Boko Haram attack kills eight Nigerian soldiers in Borno state ambush