It's a time of year when homeless and isolated people in the Middle East can count on hot meals and friendly conversations with strangers.

Many could experience neither this Ramadan because of coronavirus lockdowns. And those who do will depend on volunteers willing to risk their health to reach the vulnerable.

Shuttered mosques, curfews and bans on mass prayers from Iraq to Morocco have overshadowed Islam's holiest month, which begins around Friday.

Some 320 million Muslims in countries like Iran and Tunisia will face enforced separation at a time when socialising is almost sacred.

Restrictions on gatherings have forced those organising community iftars – the evening meal in which Muslims break their fast – to find new ways to reach those in need from Syrian refugees to laid-off migrant workers in Gulf Arab states.

In the United Arab Emirates, where summer temperatures climb above 50 degrees, Ramadan fridges stocked up by residents are normally placed in car parks and shopping malls allowing labourers to grab food and drinks as needed.

Not this year.

Roadside Ramadan tables that would groan under the weight of samosas and meat dishes for passersby unable to afford their own meals are banned in many North African countries to curb the virus.

In Egypt, where ten million people live in slums and survive on the streets, the meals can be a lifeline.

#FEED_YOUR_BROTHER

"I went through one Ramadan while I was on the street and thank God I managed to fast," said 40-year-old Hamdi Ali of the homeless Cairo charity, Together to Save a Human.

"There were kind souls who would come to me at iftar and give me food. There were Ramadan tables where I could eat, and a mosque where I could go to use the bathroom. This year will be harder for homeless people than ever before," he said.

Across the Arab world, people are using hashtags like #Feed_Your_Brother to encourage others to help the hungry and to leave home-cooked Ramadan meals on their doorsteps for the homeless.